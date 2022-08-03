Stolen vehicle recovered in Quinte West

Officers from the Quinte West Detachment of the OPP have arrested and charged a man following a vehicle theft in Smiths Falls.

On August 1, 2022, around 4:30 p.m., Quinte West OPP officers were alerted to the report of a stolen vehicle that had allegedly been taken from an address in Smiths Falls, Ont.

The car was described as a silver 2020 Acura.

A couple of hours later, while patrolling Highway 401, officers saw a similar vehicle traveling westbound and stopped them near Glen Miller Road

As a result of the investigation, 31-year-old Tyler MacIsaac of Oro-Medonte Township, was charged with:

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

driving while under suspension

MacIsaac was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

The investigation continues at this time, and additional charges are expected to be laid by Smiths Falls Police Service.