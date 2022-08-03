Stolen vehicle recovered in Quinte West
Officers from the Quinte West Detachment of the OPP have arrested and charged a man following a vehicle theft in Smiths Falls.
On August 1, 2022, around 4:30 p.m., Quinte West OPP officers were alerted to the report of a stolen vehicle that had allegedly been taken from an address in Smiths Falls, Ont.
The car was described as a silver 2020 Acura.
A couple of hours later, while patrolling Highway 401, officers saw a similar vehicle traveling westbound and stopped them near Glen Miller Road
As a result of the investigation, 31-year-old Tyler MacIsaac of Oro-Medonte Township, was charged with:
- possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- driving while under suspension
MacIsaac was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.
The investigation continues at this time, and additional charges are expected to be laid by Smiths Falls Police Service.
-
Three drivers charged with impaired driving in Embrun, Ont.The Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has charged three drivers with impaired driving between the weekend of July 25 to August 1, 2022.
-
36-year-old facing 8 charges after long weekendA 36-year-old male from Madoc is now facing 8 charges after Central Hastings OPP responded to a report of a domestic dispute.
-
Noise complaint leads to impaired driving chargeLennox and Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged an individual with impaired driving after receiving a noise complaint in Deseronto.
-
Public mischief charge laid after false carjacking reportThe Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged a man after he filed a false carjacking report.
-
Two motorcycle crashes in same day serves as a warning for ridersThe Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police recently investigated two separate motorcycle crashes on the same day.
-
Missing 59-year-old Kingston individual located safelyKingston Police have located a missing 59-year-old individual safely.
-
Nearly 470,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Leeds, GrenvilleThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit has released its monthly vaccine report, where it found nearly 470,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region.
-
Music on Union: Peace and Fair Pay in Troubled TimesWith the launch of its second season, Sounds of Peace, Music on Union is echoing poet Kahlil Gibran—"Music… opens the secret of life-bringing peace’.
-
Home on the Farm Quilt Show & Tea Room August 19-20The 2022 International Plowing Match Quilt Committee is busy preparing for the Home on the Farm Quilt Show & Tea Room to be held on August 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and August 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the W.B. George Centre in Kemptville.