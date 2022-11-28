Stolen vehicles recovered in Russell County

Ontario Provincial Police in Embrun is reporting two stolen vehicles being recovered in one day. Both incidents taking place on November 11th, 2022 in Russell County.

The first incident took place around 2:30 a.m. when officers responded to a stolen vehicle complaint on County Road 17 in the City of Clarence-Rockland. Members of the Hawkesbury OPP, Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit assisted with the investigation.

During the investigation, the lone occupant of the vehicle attempted to flee the scene on foot. They were then arrested shortly after, along with a second individual.

As a result of the investigation, 32-year-old Yoan Castilloux from Terrebonne, Quebec, and 31-year-old Jeremie Lavigueur from Sherbrooke, Quebec have been charged with the following offences:

- Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000

- Possession break in instruments

- Possessing Automobile Master key - Two Counts

The second incident happened not long after, around 3:30 a.m. when officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic offence on Highway 417. The car was travelling East near the Casselman exit.

During the investigation, the driver attempted to flee the scene on foot, but with assistance from the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit, they were arrested shortly after.

As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old from Montreal, Quebec was charged with the following offences:

- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

- Theft of Motor Vehicle

- Resist Peace Officer

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray