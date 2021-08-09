Stolen weapons seized in North Frontenac

The OPP's Community Street Crime Unit were able to seize stolen firearms in North Frontenac Friday morning.

At around 6 a.m. that Friday, officers executed a search warrant and conducted an arrest in the area.

44-year-old Jeremy Bryer of North Frontenac faces the following charges:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 CC 354(1)(a)

Careless storage of a Firearm CC 86(1)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm CC 91(1)

Possession of a Scheduled I Substance Methamphetamine CDSA 4(1)

2 counts of Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order CC 117.01(1)

Police say Bryer was remanded into custody.