Stolen weapons seized in North Frontenac
The OPP's Community Street Crime Unit were able to seize stolen firearms in North Frontenac Friday morning.
At around 6 a.m. that Friday, officers executed a search warrant and conducted an arrest in the area.
44-year-old Jeremy Bryer of North Frontenac faces the following charges:
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 CC 354(1)(a)
- Careless storage of a Firearm CC 86(1)
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm CC 91(1)
- Possession of a Scheduled I Substance Methamphetamine CDSA 4(1)
- 2 counts of Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order CC 117.01(1)
Police say Bryer was remanded into custody.