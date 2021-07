The Stone Fence Theatre in Killaloe is heading outdoors for it's performance of it's show "How Are Ya Now?".

The theatre says it will be running a four week stretch of shows that will take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays, starting on July 14th.

It only plans to sell 100 tickets per show because of COVID-19 protocols.

Shows will start at 6 p.m. and should end before dark.