Storefront windows smashed at Kensington Plaza

Brockville Police say a man has been arrested after he was reported to be disturbing the peace.

Police received a report on Valentine's Day at around 9 a.m. of a man who was irate and banging on store windows at the Kensington Plaza.

As officers were attending the scene, they received more information of the male smashing multiple storefront windows leading to significant damage to Island City Animal Hospital and the vacant unit beside it.

Police were also told the man was gesturing to someone they were going to attack them.

Police say they arrived, located the man and after he was not co-operative with police, officers were able to gain control and make an arrest.

A 36-year-old male faces an assault charge, two counts of mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with a release order.