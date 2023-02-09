Strategic four year plan unveiled by Kemptville District Hospital

The Kemptville District Hospital has released a new Strategic Plan following extensive communication with their stakeholders and community. The Hospital says that this plan will guide the way forward in healthcare through 2026.

Entitled, Your Hospital, Your Community: Growing Together, the Hospital explains that this new Strategic Plan was developed in collaboration with more than 800 stakeholders: patients, staff, partners, and neighbours. The input was gathered through a variety of modes, including in-depth interviews, a community survey, and a virtual strategic planning workshop facilitated by well-known health futurist, Dr. Zayna Khayat.

KDH explains that its Strategic Plan 2022-2026 is centred on five strategic directions: Person-Centered Care, Service Excellence and Innovation, Team KDH, Strong and Vital Partnerships, and Sustainability and Growth. Four key priorities support each strategic direction.

"We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the development of our new Strategic Plan," said KDH CEO Frank J. Vassallo. "Your input allowed us to better understand what our community wants to see grow, change, and improve in the coming years," he added.

Elizabeth MacPherson, Chair of the KDH Board of Directors, expressed her thanks to Board Member Amy Yee, who oversaw the completion of the new Strategic Plan as Chair of the Board's Strategic Planning Ad Hoc Committee; MacPherson also acknowledged former Board Member Paul-Emile Cloutier, who initially led the Ad Hoc Committee prior to his departure from the Board.

"We are looking forward to rolling up our sleeves and executing on this new Strategic Plan," stated Vassallo. "And we are committed to keeping the community informed on how we are doing." As part of KDH's commitment to accountability for the Strategic Plan, it will be releasing a report halfway through the term of the Plan to share progress to that point, and then a final report at the end of the term.

The KDH Strategic Plan 2022-2026 can be found here: https://kdh.on.ca/wp-content/strategic-plan-flipbook/2022/

