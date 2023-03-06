Strategic Plan for 2023-2026 approved by Renfrew County Council

County Council has approved a new Strategic Plan which sets out guiding principles for the County of Renfrew from 2023 to 2026. The Council explains that the plan's mission statement remains the same, which is to deliver high-quality services to residents in an efficient and cost-effective manner with a focus on six priorities during the four-year term of the council. The vision statement contained in the document extends for the next 10 years.

The Strategic Plan was developed following two days of consultation sessions in January facilitated by Erik Lockhart, President, Lockhart Facilitation and Associate Director of Queen's University Executive Decision Centre. On the first day members of County Council discussed and set out their priorities for this term of council and on the second day the Senior Leadership Team and departmental managers reviewed the priorities and defined the steps and actions required to achieve these goals and objectives.

This document serves as the roadmap for the strategic direction that Council and staff will follow for this term of County Council. The priorities are as follows; fiscal sustainability, workforce development, community wellness and healthcare, shared services and resources, attainable housing and infrastructure and environmental resiliency.

Various departments within the corporation have been chosen to serve as champions of each priority. The Strategic Plan sets out the requirement to review the progress annually and re-examine the priorities with each new term of council.

"This is a very valuable document; one that was formed after great consultation with County Council and staff," said Renfrew County Warden Peter Emon. "Eric Lockhart our facilitator did a great job of pulling a lot of information together and pulling out the common threads. The resulting document recognizes the needs to build the capacity of our community, but also our corporation and the importance of the services we deliver."

"Our investment of time will prove valuable as it will guide knowledgeable public and private investment in the people, in the present and future services and assets of our community," the Warden added.

The full Strategic Plan document can be found on the County of Renfrew website: www.countyofrenfrew.on.ca/en/living-here/resources/Documents/Strategic-Plan-2023-2026.pdf

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray