Street closure extended in Pembroke
Residents in Pembroke are being advised that Bennett St. will remain closed for a couple more weeks.
The city initially planned to reopen the street early this week, however, the closure will now extend until Dec. 2, 2022.
Pembroke says the water main repairs happening in the area are taking longer than anticipated to complete, and they apologize for the inconvenience.
