Street closures for City of Pembroke Monday

It will be a busy day of road work in Pembroke

The City of Pembroke says Bell St. between Centre St. and Elizabeth St. will be closed to traffic for road paving.

The street will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.

After that, Cecelia St. between Bell and D'Youville Dr. will be reduced to one lane, once again for road paving.

That will take effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Expect delays if you are heading down that area.

Finally, the Mary St. Bridge will be closed to help faciliate work on the bridge.

Mary St. between Mackay St. and Church St. will be closed between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.