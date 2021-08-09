Structure fire at Maple Ave.

Pembroke Fire responded to a structure fire on Maple Ave. at around 2:45 a.m. Monday morning.

Firefighters say on arrival, flames were visible at the back of the home and the lone occupant of the building was outside suffering from smoke inhalation.

The fire was quickly brought under control while crews assessed the patient and called for Renfrew County Paramedics.

A firefighter was also assessed on scene with heat-related injuries.

According to a press release, 12 full-time and volunteer firefighters and two department appartus were on scene.

Ontario Provincial Police also arrived on scene to provide traffic control.

The Pembroke Fire Department is continuing it's investigation into the cause and origin of the blaze.