iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Structure fire extinguished in Petawawa

(Town of Petawawa Fire Department)

Petawawa Fire responded to a fire at 38 Bedard Blvd. on Tuesday. 

Firefighters say they responded to the report of a structure fire at around 7:40 p.m. 

Heavy flames were seen coming out of the home. 

Just after 7:50 p.m. everyone in the home was accounted for. Fire crews initiated a defensive attack due to high winds and unsafe conditions. 

Petawawa Fire says it took around two hours, 16 firefighters, three pumpers, one utility truck and a heavy rescue pumper to bring the fire under control.

There are no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. 

12

Check out the latest Songs