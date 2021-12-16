Structure fire extinguished in Petawawa

Petawawa Fire responded to a fire at 38 Bedard Blvd. on Tuesday.

Firefighters say they responded to the report of a structure fire at around 7:40 p.m.

Heavy flames were seen coming out of the home.

Just after 7:50 p.m. everyone in the home was accounted for. Fire crews initiated a defensive attack due to high winds and unsafe conditions.

Petawawa Fire says it took around two hours, 16 firefighters, three pumpers, one utility truck and a heavy rescue pumper to bring the fire under control.

There are no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.