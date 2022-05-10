Structure fire shuts down Montreal St. and Charles St.
Commuters were asked to avoid the area of Montreal Street between James St. and John St. and Charles St. between Patrick St. and Bagot St.
This was due to a structure fire in the area that was being responded to by Kingston Fire and Rescue.
No other details about the blaze are available at this time.
Both Kingston Fire & Rescue and Kingston Police were on scene at the blaze.
This story will be updated as more becomes available.
**UPDATE**— Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) May 10, 2022
Montreal St is now open, however Charles St between Montreal St and Patrick St remains CLOSED. Police ask that motorists & pedestrians avoid this area until further notice.