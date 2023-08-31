Student Trustees installed for new school year at CDSBEO

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario says they are pleased to announce that Chloe Finner, a grade 12 student at St. Michael Catholic High School, has been installed as the next Student Trustee for the CDSBEO. Student Trustee Finner, who served as Associate Student Trustee for the 2022-2023 school year, has assumed the position from Ella Scott.

The Board also welcomed Associate Student Trustee Brooke Guindon, a grade 11 student at St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School, who was also installed at the August 29th board meeting.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are pleased to welcome Student Trustee Finner and Associate Student Trustee Guindon in their new roles," noted CDSBEO Chair Sue Wilson. "We know that they will make an outstanding contribution as the voice for all CDSBEO students, and we look forward to working with them this year."

Brooke Guindon was elected to the Associate Student Trustee position in April by the Student Senate.

"Thank you for welcoming me back to the team and for putting your trust in me," noted Trustee Finner in her address to the Board of Trustees. "We look forward to collaborating with the Student Senate and I thank the Senate and the Board of Trustees for this amazing opportunity and privilege."

As Student Trustees, Finner and Guindon will represent the more than 13,300 students across the Board and will lead the Student Senate. The Senate discusses student issues, gathers student opinion, and helps to develop communications with all students across the CDSBEO. It also provides a means for student council leaders and senators to gain leadership skills.

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario operates 39 elementary and 10 secondary schools across eight counties. The CDSBEO offers excellence in Catholic education through provincial-leading programs to approximately 13,300 students.

