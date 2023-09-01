Students reflect on summer stewardship at South Nation Conservation

South Nation Conservation (SNC) explains that it welcomed nine students and recent graduates to its team this summer, thanks to funding from the Federal and Provincial Governments.

"We’re proud to give students hands-on opportunities to work in their fields of study," says SNC’s Managing Director, Property, Conservation Lands and Community Outreach, John Mesman. "Our talented local youth bring hard work and enthusiasm each summer and we’re grateful for the support that they bring to the Conservation Authority."

Organizers from the Conservation explain that students hired to fill summer positions can experience the many different facets of SNC. From working in the forest and parks to supporting natural hazard management or delivering environmental outreach activities, students become familiar with the inner workings of a non-profit organization while getting exposed to a variety of career opportunities and experiences.

"I’ve gained valuable experience working at SNC," said Kyley McGuinness, who is entering her 4th year in the Environmental Studies and Geography at Carleton University and joined SNC as the Invasive Species Summer Technician through the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters. "My favourite part of working at SNC is going out in the field for the day, connecting with nature and knowing the work I’m doing is making a difference in the watershed," she added.

Some of this year’s summer students included Shannon McRae, Natalie Fleece, Kyley McGuiness, Gabriel Giorgi, Mariane Scalise and Spencer Van Putten. Collectively, they are from Ottawa, Finch, and Newington.

"Watching youth catch their first fish from the South Nation River was a highlight for me," added Shannon McRae, a student at Bishop’s University, entering her 4th year in Biology with a concentration in Health Sciences. McRae, who coordinated Fish Camps this summer, was a large part of this year’s program success. "The camps create opportunities for local kids to get outside during the summer, make new friends and learn how to fish responsibly," she added.

"We always look forward to welcoming summer students each year," says Mesman, who also worked for a stint at the Conservation Authority as a past summer student "We hope their experiences and their time spent outdoors, stepping into nature, will help foster good environmental stewardship in the next generation of environmental leaders."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray