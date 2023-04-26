Students win 22nd annual Thomas Sterling Memorial hockey game

Staff and students of Valour JK-12 School (formerly General Panet High School) have been gathering at the Petawawa Civic Centre for a hockey game for the past twenty-two years. The game features the graduating class versus the teachers.

The entire student body made a donation to the Pembroke Regional Hospital Cancer Care Campaign and made their way to the arena on Friday, March 24th to catch some exciting action.

The game began in 1999 as a fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society and in 2002 a special trophy was made in honour of Thomas Sterling and all funds raised were then donated to the Canadian Cancer Society in his honour.

This year $624.35 was raised from donations by Valour JK-12 students and will be donated to the Pembroke Regional Hospital Cancer Care Campaign. Thomas Sterling was a Grade 9 student at General Panet High School in September of 2000 who was tragically diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Thomas lost his battle with leukemia in November of 2000 at the age of 14. Thomas was born and raised in Petawawa to parents Carol and Blake Sterling and is remembered fondly by his sisters Allison and Jennifer and brother Jeff.

The Sterling family was asked what this annual game means to them saying "This annual hockey game is special in so many ways. Jennifer is a past student and graduate from General Panet and the support she received from the staff and students when Thomas passed away was heart-warming. It meant a lot to us when the hockey game was renamed in Thomas' memory. A small school came together and proved that they have a big heart. Many current teachers never had the opportunity to teach Thomas and the current students never had the opportunity to know Thomas, but because of Gary Serviss' efforts in organizing this annual event, he has kept Thomas' memory alive. We look forward to this game every year and want to thank the staff and students that take part and for their donation to cancer research and support programs in Thomas' memory."

The fans and students went home happy as the students won for only the second time in the history of the game with a 9-8 victory over the teachers. This year is the 22nd anniversary of the game and Valour JK-12 School say they are proud to ensure that the legacy of Thomas Sterling will live on in their hearts forever.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray