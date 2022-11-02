'Stuff a cruiser' food drive returns for another year

Members of the Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police Auxiliary Unit are hosting the 'stuff a cruiser' food driver this year. With help from the U13 Morrisburg Rep hockey team, they will be gathering non-perishables for local community food banks.

The SD&G Auxiliary unit says they are excited to be part of another generous day in the communities of SD&G as they pull together to help people in need. From all the members of the OPP Auxiliary Unit and the OPP, we thank everyone in advance as the Food Drive is sure to be a great success.

To participate in the food drive you can bring donations to the Foodland in Winchester, Laura's Valu-mart in Morrisburg, or Mike Dean's in Chesterville. The event will be ongoing throughout the day on November 12th, collecting from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray