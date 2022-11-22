Stunt driver charged travelling 118 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has charged a driver with stunt driving following a traffic stop on November 18th, 2022. Officers conducted the stop on a sport utility vehicle on Highway 60 in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.

The 30-year-old driver from Gatineau was found to be travelling at 118 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

As a result of police investigation, the driver was charged with operating a motor vehicle while performing a stunt and speeding. The defendant was issued a summons to appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days. The driver's licence was also seized and suspended for 30 days.

Killaloe OPP says they are reminding motorists that speeding, racing, stunt driving, following too closely, unsafe lane changes and road rage are among the aggressive driving behaviours that place drivers, passengers, and other road users at risk.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray