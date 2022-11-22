Stunt driver charged travelling 118 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone
The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has charged a driver with stunt driving following a traffic stop on November 18th, 2022. Officers conducted the stop on a sport utility vehicle on Highway 60 in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.
The 30-year-old driver from Gatineau was found to be travelling at 118 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.
As a result of police investigation, the driver was charged with operating a motor vehicle while performing a stunt and speeding. The defendant was issued a summons to appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days. The driver's licence was also seized and suspended for 30 days.
Killaloe OPP says they are reminding motorists that speeding, racing, stunt driving, following too closely, unsafe lane changes and road rage are among the aggressive driving behaviours that place drivers, passengers, and other road users at risk.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Vehicle crashes into Pembroke Regional HospitalOntario Provincial Police and Pembroke Fire Department responded to a vehicle that crashed into the Pembroke Regional Hospital's tower D. No injuries were reported and it did not cause issues with hospital systems.
16 and 18-year-olds charged with property crime in Township of Madawaska ValleyA 16-year-old from Killaloe Hagarty and Richards Township and an 18-year-old from Madawaska Valley Township have been arrested and are each facing two counts of theft and mischief following an investigation by Killaloe OPP.
Impaired driver charged after two cars end up in ditch following collisionA 23-year-old from Brant County has been charged with impaired driving following a two-vehicle collision in Tyendinaga Township. The impaired driver rear-ended the other car, causing both vehicles to crash into the ditch on Lazier Road.
30-hour Telethon donates $320,000 towards Palliative CareThe Brockville General Hospital was presented with a record-breaking $320,000 from the 30-hour Telethon. The funds were presented by co-chairs Bruce Wylie and Wayne Blackwell to the BGH's palliative care team.
OPP investigate fatal two-vehicle collision in Perth, OntOntario Provincial Police in Lanark County are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Perth. OPP responded to the crash between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle on November 18, 2022.
Pedestrian narrowly avoided by dangerous driverA 64-year-old from Quite West has been charged with dangerous driving after narrowly missing a pedestrian on the sidewalk after leaving the roadway. Police obtained footage of the incident from a CCTV camera, the pedestrian has not been identified.
Museum of Health Care updates Vaccines and Immunization galleryFocusing on the rise of mRNA vaccines and technologies since the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Vaccines and Immunization: Epidemics, Prevention, and Canadian Innovation" exhibit at the Museum of Health Care at Kingston introduce a new addition.
Kingston Frontenac Library hosts musical holiday Uke-AlongPatrons are invited to join the Kingston Frontenac Public Library at their Isabel Turner Branch on Saturday, December 10, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for a festive Uke-Along.
Two community leaders are receiving this years "Bill Thake Memorial Economic Leadership" awardLong-serving community leaders Susan Warren and Dermid O’Farrell are this year’s recipients of the Bill Thake Memorial Economic Development Leadership Award.