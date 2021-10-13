Stunt driving charge in Bonnechere Valley

A stunt driving charge was laid in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

Killaloe OPP conducted a traffic stop at around 9:20 p.m. on October 4th on Hwy. 41.

Police say a 59-year-old driver from Pembroke was found to be travelling 145 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

As a result of an investigation, the driver was charged with operating a motor vehicle while performing a stunt related to speeding.

The defendant was issued a summons to appear in a Killaloe court.

The vehicle was towed and impounded for fourteen days and the defendent's driver's license was seized and suspended for 30 days.