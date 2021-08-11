Stunt driving charge laid in Bonnechere Valley
A stunt driving charge has been laid in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.
Ontario Provincial Police say on Sunday at around 11:35 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a passenger car on Highway 41.
Police say a 23-year-old driver was found to be traveling 150 km/h in a posted 80km/h zone.
After an investigation, police charged the driver with operating a motor vehicle while performing a stunt in relation to speeding.
The suspect was issued a summons to appear in a court in Killaloe.
