Stunt driving charge laid in Bonnechere Valley

A stunt driving charge has been laid in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

Ontario Provincial Police say on Sunday at around 11:35 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a passenger car on Highway 41.

Police say a 23-year-old driver was found to be traveling 150 km/h in a posted 80km/h zone.

After an investigation, police charged the driver with operating a motor vehicle while performing a stunt in relation to speeding.

The suspect was issued a summons to appear in a court in Killaloe.