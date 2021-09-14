Stunt driving charge laid in Bonnechere Valley

Ontario Provincial Police laid a stunt driving charge in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

Killaloe OPP conducted a traffic stop on Sunday at around 12:50 p.m.

Police say a 26-year-old driver from Scarborough was found to be travelling at 162 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

As a result of an investgation, the driver was charged with stunt driving.

The accused was issued a summons to appear in a Killaloe court, the vehicle impounded for 14 days, and the defendant's driver's license seized and suspended for 30 days.