Stunt driving charge laid in Bonnechere Valley
Ontario Provincial Police have laid a stunt driving charge in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.
Police say on Sunday, just after 10 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on a pick-up truck on Highway 41.
Police say a 45-year-old driver from Quebec was found to be travelling at 136 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
After an investigation, the driving was charged with Stunt Driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.
The driver is expected to appear in a Killaloe court.
