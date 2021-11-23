Stunt driving charge laid in Bonnechere Valley

Ontario Provincial Police have laid a stunt driving charge in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

Police say on Sunday, just after 10 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on a pick-up truck on Highway 41.

Police say a 45-year-old driver from Quebec was found to be travelling at 136 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

After an investigation, the driving was charged with Stunt Driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

The driver is expected to appear in a Killaloe court.