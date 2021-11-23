iHeartRadio
-1°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Stunt driving charge laid in Bonnechere Valley

opp

Ontario Provincial Police have laid a stunt driving charge in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. 

Police say on Sunday, just after 10 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on a pick-up truck on Highway 41. 

Police say a 45-year-old driver from Quebec was found to be travelling at 136 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. 

After an investigation, the driving was charged with Stunt Driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. 

The driver is expected to appear in a Killaloe court. 

12

Check out the latest Songs