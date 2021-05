Killaloe OPP have laid stunt driving charges after a driver was caught going 62 kilometres over the speed limit.

Last Friday, OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 60 in the Township of South Algonquin.

Police say a 30-year-old driver from Stittsville was found to be travelling 142 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

The vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

The driver's license was seized and suspended.