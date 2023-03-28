Submit a nomination for 2023 Ottawa Valley Tourism Awards

The Ottawa Valley Tourist Association has launched the 2023 Tourism Awards with some interesting new changes. The Association has three additional awards to the program for a total of six awards. The Ottawa Valley Tourism Awards are presented annually by the Ottawa Valley Tourist Association (OVTA) to individuals, businesses, and events that recognize the importance of working together for the growth of the local tourism industry, as well as offering exceptional visitor experiences.

Award nominations are now being accepted in the following categories:

- Tourism Champion

- Business/Organization of the Year

- Event of the Year

- Sustainability Champion (new in 2023)

- Tourism Marketing (new in 2023)

- New Tourism Product (new in 2023)

Members of the Ottawa Valley Tourist Association can self-nominate or nominate other member businesses and individuals for the awards. A jury panel of two members of the OVTA Board of Directors and the Warden of the County of Renfrew will review all nominations and select the winners. The winners will be announced at the OVTA's Annual General Meeting in on April 25th taking place at the Maplehaus Banquet Hall and Event Space in Hardwood Lake.

"We encourage members to celebrate ambassadors of the Ottawa Valley tourism industry by nominating or self-nominating for the awards. There is still time left, with a deadline of April 3rd, and it is easier than ever with all nomination forms being available to complete online", says Erin Norris, Tourism Industry Relations Coordinator of the OVTA.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray