Sudden death now homicide investigation in Kingston
Kingston Police are presently conducting a homicide investigation in relation to the sudden death of an 88-year-old male in the 2100 block of McKendry Road, in Kingston.
At this point, the scene at this location remains in the possession of Kingston Police.
The investigation is ongoing and the Kingston Police Major Crime Unit is appealing to anyone in the public who may information to contact police.
Kingston Police is not aware of any ongoing risk to public safety.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact Detective Jamie Graham at 613-549-4660 ext. 6311
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
