Sue Kennedy named new Executive Director of Phoenix Centre for Children and Families
The Phoenix Centre for Children and Families has announced Sue Kennedy as its new Executive Director.
"Sue is a compassionate mental health and addiction leader with over twenty-five years of experience in diverse roles." the Centre said in a press release. "Sue offers senior leadership expertise at the system and organizational level, and extensive clinical experience in the children/family mental health and addiction, youth justice, and child welfare sectors."
According to the release, the centre says Kennedy is looking forward to collaborating with the team and the broader community.
They also thanked former Executive Director, Greg Lubimiv, for his "dedication and creative leadership over the last 41 years ."
"We are pleased that Greg will continue in a supportive role to ensure that the transition of the leadership is as seamless as possible for staff, board and all stakeholders who are connected to our agency." the Centre said.
Kennedy new role takes effect on June 6.
