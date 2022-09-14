Summer Company Program celebrates four young business owners

Enterprise Renfrew County (ERC) has announced four ambitious and eager students who explored the world of entrepreneurship and started their own businesses through the Summer Company program in 2022. They would like to congratulate Calla Chantrell from Palmer Rapids, Evelyn Nickerson from Barry's Bay, Jayden Collier from Calabogie, and Noah Pritchard from Arnprior. All have successfully completed training, launched their businesses, and earned grant awards. The businesses they started over the summer are listed below:

Calla Chantrell - KayakHER Private Kayak Lessons

Evelyn Nickerson - Ehvealen Mixed Media Art & Apparel

Jayden Collier - Collier Lawn Care

Noah Pritchard - Quality Lawn Care by Noah

The Summer Company Program provides a unique opportunity for students aged 15 to 29 to create their own businesses and become their own boss. Summer Company aims at helping students learn what it takes to be an entrepreneur and provides funding to get started. Students receive an initial financial award of up to $1,500 to start up their business after completion of the training program, and up to an additional $1,500 in financial support upon successfully operating their business for the summer.

When asked what advice they would give other students about having a summer company, this year's participants suggested "If you're doubting it, go for it." (Calla Chantrell); "It's a challenge and it's worth it." (Evelyn Nickerson); "Keep everything organized from the start." (Jayden Collier) and "Offer quality workmanship and service to earn customer loyalty." (Noah Pritchard).

Summer Company is delivered by Enterprise Renfrew County on behalf of the Province of Ontario. They encourage interested students to reach out for information and apply at the earliest opportunity. The application deadline is May 2023.

For more information call Enterprise Renfrew County or visit www.enterpriserenfrewcounty.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray