Summer Company program launches in Brockville

The Leeds Grenville Small Business Centre has launched its annual Summer Company program.

The program gives hands-on business training and mentoring.

Participants receive an award of up to $1,500 to help with business start-up costs and an additional $1,500 in the fall upon the successful completion of their summer business and proof of returning to school.

The list of five participants include the following:

Emily Jollota, Jollota Designs, Brockville; is using her artistic talents to create resin art this summer. Everything from jewelry to bookmarks to charcuterie boards. Emily’s art will make gifting easy this summer! Watch for Emily at the Brockville Farmers Market on Thursdays and Fridays this year. You can reach Emily @JollotaDesigns on Facebook and Instagram and by email JollotaDesigns@gmail.com and by phone at 613-802-7861.

Janevra Pier, Bakery by the Pier, Gananoque; is baking up a storm this summer with her fresh vegan sourdough bagels using locally sourced flour. She will also be creating vegan spreads to accompany the bagels. Janevra will be selling her bagels at the markets and events around Gananoque this summer. You can reach Janevra @bakerybythepier on Instagram and Facebook, by email at bakerybythepier@outlook.com and by phone at 613-561-9365.

Arianna Bennett, Island Sweet Treats, Leeds and the Thousand Islands; is serving up lots of colour this summer. She will be serving fresh cotton candy and flavoured shaved ice. These "old-timey" treats will make for easy grab and go snacks at the markets in and around Gananoque this summer. You can reach Arianna at Instagram @theislandssweettreats and by email at TheIslandsSweetTreats@gmail.com or by phone at 416-737-8747.

Evan Munro, I Believe Training, Brockville; will provide 1 on 1 basketball training sessions and group basketball skills training this summer at outdoor facilities and at clients’ homes in the Brockville area. He can cater his training to any skill level. Evan is looking forward to sharing his skills and knowledge with young people aged 6 to 18 this summer. You can reach Evan on Instagram @Ibelieve.training, by email at evan.ibelievetraining@gmail.com or by phone at 613-340-9749.

Jack Sloan, Good Neighbour Lawn Care, Elizabethtown-Kitley; will be providing lawn care, edging, pressure washing, window cleaning and other property enhancement services in and around Brockville this summer. Jack wants to provide that feeling of good will and neighbourliness as he helps people with their outdoor work. You can reach Jack on Instagram @goodneighbouryardworks, by email at jack.sloan2004@gmail.com or by phone at 613-803-5516.