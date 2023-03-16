Summer Company Program opens applications for young entrepreneurs

Kingston Economic Development is offering the Summer Company program to students aged 15 to 29 with an opportunity to start and run their own businesses this summer. The program provides successful applicants with up to $3,000 in funding and hands-on business training and mentoring from local business leaders to help turn their entrepreneurial aspirations into a reality. Applications for the Summer Company program are now open until May 15th.

"The Summer Company program is a fantastic opportunity for students to gain practical experience in entrepreneurship and build valuable skills that will benefit them in their future careers," says Meg Hewitt, Summer Company Program Coordinator, Kingston Economic Development. "We are proud to support the next generation of business leaders and help them achieve their goals."

Throughout the summer, participants will receive coaching and training from experienced business mentors including business bootcamp instructor Claire Bouvier, participate in meetings with local business leaders and complete all program requirements for establishing and operating their businesses. By the end of the program, organizers say that participants will have gained valuable experience and developed a range of practical skills that will serve them well in their future careers.

"Launching a business can be very exciting and empowering while also being at times overwhelming with the uncertainty that comes with the new experiences. However, doing a program like Summer Company, where you have a whole network of support to help guide you through the process. As a part of the program, there is also a shared energy as you share the journey of launching a business with other entrepreneurs around you," says Ben Tripp, Founder of HulFlo and Summer Company 2022 Participant. "In the summer of 2022, I launched HulFlo, a system to dry out the inside of watercraft to increase the lifespan of the boat and maintain performance. During the summer I was focused on the development of the product and received mentorship to help improve the marketing of my product. After years of planning, it was extremely rewarding to finally bring the company and product to life. Moving forward, after taking the winter to finish building a new CNC machine, I am excited to soon be officially launching the HulFlo store."

Kingston Economic Development is hosting a virtual information session on March 21st and an in-person information session on April 11th to support students with the application process as well as any questions they might have.

Interested students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. For more information on how to apply and to register for the information sessions, visit investkingston.ca/summercompany

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray