Summer Company program participants announced in Leeds Grenville

The United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, Small Business say they are excited to launch the Summer Company 2023 program. This program is a Small Business flagship program in its 23rd year in the community.

This summer five young entrepreneurs in Leeds Grenville will experience being their own boss. The entrepreneurs will use their creative genius and community support to successfully operate their businesses.

The Summer Company program is funded in part by the Province of Ontario and provides hands-on business training and mentoring. The participants will receive the following benefits:

- An award of up to $1,500 for helping with business start-up costs, and an additional $1,500 upon the successful completion of the business and proof of returning to school.

- Education on all things small business and the opportunity to work with local mentors who will provide support and advice.

This year’s Summer Company participants include:

Neville Klug from Nev’s Sandwiches in Leeds and the Thousand Islands. They will be creating the ultimate smoked meat sandwich using locally sourced ingredients and a generous hand. Those interested will find Neville at various markets in the region this summer. Neville can be reached by email at neville.klug@gmail.com and by phone at 613-328-1624.

Lizzie Mussett from Liz Pet Inc. in Brockville is creating toys and sourcing accessories for the dogs this summer. Lizzie will be selling online and at local stores in the area. Lizzie can be by phone at 613-246-0432 and by email at lizzymussett@gmail.com.

Dalena Nguyen from Luforia Jewellery in Gananoque will be using her creativity to make jewellery for youth and adults alike this summer. She will be selling at markets in Gananoque and the surrounding area. She can be reached dalenanguyen2705@gmail.com or 613-532-1072.

Aidan Sills from Hatch Co Exotics and Supplies in Elizabethtown-Kitley. They will breed geckos and chinchillas and also grows crickets for gecko food and terrarium plants. He will be selling online and at various expos throughout Ontario. He can be reached at sills.c.aidan@gmail.com or 613-213-8919.

Sacha Yakimovich from Golden Sun Herbals in North Grenville will sell creams, ointments and lip balms made from calendula flower oil. It is known to have properties that aid healing. Sacha will sell locally in North Grenville. Sacha can be reached at sachayak@icloud.com or 343-558-2435.

Those interested can also watch their progress on social media accounts @lgsmallbusiness on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn and for a full list of the participants see the Summer Company page on their website.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray