Summer Company program participants introduced by ERC

Enterprise Renfrew County (ERC) says they are pleased to announce the five creative and eager students who have been exploring the world of entrepreneurship this summer by starting their own businesses through the Summer Company program.

The organizers congratulate Daniel Pomery of 3D Directions, Chalk River (3D printing); Grace Ding of Aster's Boutique, Deep River (wire wrap jewelry and sewing repairs); Arden Miller of Arden Miller Studios, Chalk River (custom paintings and hand-painted accessories); Amber Gilchrist of Charms and Trinkets, Pembroke (pottery) and Logan Stuart of Viking Metal Works, Eganville

(Junior blacksmith). All Summer Company participants are high school students returning to school in the fall.

The Summer Company program is described as a unique opportunity for students aged 15 to 29 to create their own businesses and become their own bosses. Summer Company helps students learn what it takes to be an entrepreneur and provides funding to get started. Students receive an initial financial award of up to $1,500 to start their business after completion of the training program, and up to an additional $1,500 in financial support upon successfully operating their business for the summer.

"The Summer Company program is a fantastic opportunity for youth entrepreneurs to learn new skills in marketing, sales, and financial management while being supported by a team of mentors with first-hand business expertise," states Lindsay Debertin, Program Officer with Enterprise Renfrew County.

The public is encouraged to meet the Summer Company participants on August 18th, 2023 at the Petawawa container market where they will be displaying and selling their creations.

The Summer Company program is delivered by Enterprise Renfrew County on behalf of the Province of Ontario. Interested students are encouraged to reach out for information and apply at the earliest opportunity. The next application deadline is May 2024 for the 2024 summer season. For more information on the program, participants, and how you can support these entrepreneurs, visit www.enterpriserenfrewcounty.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray