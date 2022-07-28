Sunset Ceremony returns to Fort Henry for limited run

The Sunset Ceremony will make its return to Fort Henry this year, with a limited run for the 2022 season. Two shows will take place, August 24 and 31, which will feature rich pageantry and performance set against an awe-inspiring sunset.

Fort Henry's Sunset Ceremony has become a must-see for both Kingston residents and visitors. Tickets for both shows are available as of today, Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The Sunset Ceremony is an impressive show, featuring disciplined marching maneuvers such as rifle drills, military music, cannon firing, and a fireworks finale. Guests will be transported back in time as they experience the sights and sounds of the Fort Henry Guard performing military music and drill sequences inside the limestone walls of For Henry National Historic Site.

Fort Henry was built between 1832 and 1837, designed as the key site in a network of fortifications for the defense of the Rideau Canal and the Kingston harbour. Garrisoned by British soldiers until 1870, and abandoned by Canadian troops in 1891, Fort Henry fell into disrepair. In 1936, the Fort underwent restoration and opened as a living history museum in 1938. Now a National Historic Site, Fort Henry has seen millions of visitors pass through its gates, entering the realm of 19th-century military life. Guests experience self-guided tours, scenic views, heart-pounding musical performances, and precision military demonstrations by the Fort Henry Guard, a highly disciplined group of student recruits trained as British soldiers from 1867.

Performances will be held in Fort Henry's PArade Square beginning at 7:30 p.m. until 8:45 p.m., tickets are available at http://www.forthenry.com

General adult admission is $20.00 + HST, and $16.00 + HST for youths. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

There is premium balcony seating is also available for $40.00 + HST and includes an optimal view of the performance and complimentary beverages and snacks. An accessibility shuttle will be offered for guests who need help into the Lower Fort before and after the show on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ticket sales open July 28 at 11 a.m. for two performances of the popular military precision demonstration on August 24 and 31, 2022.