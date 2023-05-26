Support group in Renfrew County for parents of youth struggling with mental illness
Pleo along with the Renfrew County Youth Wellness Hub, the Phoenix Centre and Addiction Treatment Services (ATS) is offering a brand-new support group for parents of youth ages 12 - 25 years, who are dealing with any kind of mental health or addiction issue.
The group will take place monthly, in person at the new Youth Wellness Hub of Ontario (YWHO) in Renfrew County at the Pembroke location 278 Nelson St. This group will be held the first Tuesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., no registration is required to attend.
Organizers say that 90% of parents they support feel better able to cope and support their child, as well as have access to services they need, all while feeling less anxious, isolated, and stressed.
The group stressed that this stationary support group is not to be confused with their other recent support group that is in a new location throughout the county on the 3rd Tuesday of the month.
Due to the partnership with the Youth Wellness Hub, the stationary one will always be held at the Hub and for parents of youth 12 - 25.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
