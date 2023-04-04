Support group launched for parents with youth facing mental health challenges

Pleo has announced that they are launching a pilot project with some Renfrew County healthcare staples. Pleo and Partners Mobile Support Group supports parents/caregivers across Renfrew County who have a loved one, up to age 25, who is struggling with an addiction/mental health issue.

Working together with service agencies across the county, the Pleo and Partners Mobile Support Group will be held in a different municipality on the third Tuesday of each month, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Their community partners are the following groups:

- Pembroke Regional Hospital

- Petawawa Centennial Family Health Centre

- ConnectWell Community Health

- North Renfrew Family Services

Organizers say that "many parents/caregivers feel isolated and unfamiliar with the services and supports available to help their family's journey to wellness. Pleo and Partners Mobile Support Group wants to increase awareness of local services, as well as give an opportunity for parents to share in a safe and confidential environment."

The upcoming sessions are as follows:

- April 18th, 2023 in Eganville at the Bonnechere Union Public Library (74 Maple Street)

- May 16th, 2023 in Petawawa at the Health Centre (154 Civic Centre Road)

- June 20th, 2023 in Cobden at the Anglican Parish Hall (29 Crawford Street)

- July 4th, 2023 in Deep River at the Deep River Public Library (55 Ridge Road)

Pleos says that more than 90% of the parents they support feel they are better able to cope, support their child, access the services they need, and feel less anxious and isolated.

More information on the session is available at pleo.on.ca or by emailing bonnie@pleo.on.ca

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray