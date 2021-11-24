iHeartRadio
Survey for new names for École Kingston East Elementary School now open

The Limestone District School Board has voted to rename École Sir John A. Macdonald Public School in Kingston. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)

An online survey asking for new names for École Kingston East Elementary School is now open to the public

Community members are invited to suggest names and the reason behind the name by November 26th. 

The renaming committee will then review all the submissions to a short list. 

Stakeholders are then invited to submit their top three among the short list in early 2022. 

Final names will then be submitted to the board of trustees for a final decision in the spring of 2022. 

