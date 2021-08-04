Suspect caught wearing complainant's sweater after theft from family vehicle

No charges were laid after a suspect was caught wearing a sweater stolen from a family vehicle.

Brockville Police say a family visiting Brockville on August 1st had stayed at a local hotel in the city's north end.

When the family checked their vehicle in the morning, at around 9 a.m., they say the vehicle had been broken into and the son's wallet was stolen.

The male complainant then checked the area with his son.

There they say they spotted a 22-year-old man wearing the complainant's sweater.

The complainant immediately confronted the man and a physical confrontation ensued.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested the accused for theft.

Officers say the complainant was satisfied that the property was recovered and decided not to pursue charges.