Suspect distracts cashier and pockets cash at Crocker Cres. Sport Chek

The Brockville Police Service is reporting a theft that occurred where the thief distracted an employee before stealing directly from a cash register. The incident took place on January 3rd, 2023 when Police received a report of a theft that took place at the Sport Chek on Crocker Cres.

Once arriving at the scene, officers learned that the male suspect had proceeded to the cash with clothing totalling around one thousand dollars. The male suspect then provided the cashier with a cash payment, who then asked to count it back by himself.

Police report that it was during that interaction that the suspect was able to successfully pocket half of the cash amount while the cashier was not paying attention. No suspect has been identified and the incident is still under investigation.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray