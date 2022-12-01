Suspect identified vandalism investigation
A suspect has been identified after several windows were broken in Downtown Gananoque and on an apartment building on Stone Street South.
With the assistance of several community members, local businesses, and the Kingston Police Service, the suspect responsible for multiple broken windows at several local businesses in the downtown area of Gananoque as well as an apartment building located on Stone Street South, was identified and arrested.
A 27-year-old man from the Kingston Area has been charged with four counts of mischief to property, as well as three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
The man is being held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for December 1, 2022.
Female suspect wanted in fraud investigationKingston Police are looking to identify a suspect involved in a theft and fraud on September 23, 2022.
Peer support program provides unique support to KFL&A youthUnited Way KFL&A's Youth Homelessness Initiative results in a new community peer program.
Pascan Aviation pausing service at YGK AirportPascan Aviation is pausing service at YGK Airport, but service from Kingston to Montreal continues through January 6, 2023.
Festive programs come to Kingston Frontenac Public LibraryThe Kingston Frontenac Public Library is hosting a variety of holiday programs for children of all ages.
LGLDHU concerned by recent local area drug overdosesThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is expressing concern about a number of drug overdoses that have occurred over the last 4 days across the region.
Celebrating 15 years of Tim Hortons Smile Cookies, in support of BGHThe Brockville General Hospital is celebrating 15 years of the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign.
Sweet's Corners ES students engage in community fundraising projectStudents at Sweet's Corners Elementary School planned and hosted a real-world and community-based spaghetti dinner fundraiser for ALS.
KCCU Staff donate $12,711 to United Way CampaignThe staff and Board of Directors at Kingston Community Credit Union are pleased to help the United Way KFL&A to surpass their annual campaign goal this year.
14th annual Stuff a Cruiser event December 3, 2022The Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is once again holding their 14th annual Stuff a Cruiser Event this Saturday, December 3, 2022.