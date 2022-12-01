Suspect identified vandalism investigation

A suspect has been identified after several windows were broken in Downtown Gananoque and on an apartment building on Stone Street South.

With the assistance of several community members, local businesses, and the Kingston Police Service, the suspect responsible for multiple broken windows at several local businesses in the downtown area of Gananoque as well as an apartment building located on Stone Street South, was identified and arrested.

A 27-year-old man from the Kingston Area has been charged with four counts of mischief to property, as well as three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The man is being held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for December 1, 2022.