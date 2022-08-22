Suspect in 2021 double-homicide arrested, Kingston Police say

Kingston Police worked in partnership with London Police and Durham Regional Police to arrest a man for the murders of Nico Soubliere and Carl Alen Delphin.

On Saturday, October 16, 2021, the Kingston Police Major Crime Unit began investigating a double homicide that occurred in a parking lot on Sydenham Road near Highway 401 in the City of Kingston.

With help from members of the public, police were able to confirm the victims had attended Queen's Homecoming street parties earlier in the day on October 16, 2021. Investigators were also able to confirm the victims were in the presence of a third man who was named a suspect in the investigation.

Police released video footage of the man as well as pictures, hoping to identify Gregory Anthony Beasley of Toronto as the main suspect in the double homicide.

On August 17, 2022, the Kingston Police arrested Beasley in the City of Toronto in relation to the murders. After his arrest, he was transported to Kingston Police headquarters where he was held for a bail hearing. Instead, he was remanded into custody.

Beasley is facing two counts of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm, use of a firearm to commit an indictable offense, and possession of a prohibited firearm without a license or registration certificate. During the arrest, Beasley was found to be in possession of a firearm resulting in additional charges.

The Kingston Police wish to thank the members of the public as well as Durham Regional Police Service, London Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, and the Toronto Police for their continued assistance with the investigation.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa