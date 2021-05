A suspect wanted in a stabbing at King St. West and Apple St. has surrendered to police.

Brockville Police say the stabbing happened on May 10th where they say a 23-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Kingston General Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police say on Monday, the 20-year-old male suspect turned himself in to police and was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing later that day.