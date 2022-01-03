Suspect in vehicle robbery also suspect in possible impaired driving: Brockville Police

Brockville Police say the suspect in a case of possible impaired driving is also the suspect in a vehicle robbery.

Police first received a report of a possible impaired driver on Christmas Day at around 3 p.m. in the area of Parkedale Ave. and Stewart Blvd.

Officers located the suspect's vehicle in the area of Jefferson Dr. When they spoke with the driver, officers say it was "evident" that the driver was under the influence of a substance.

BPS identifed the suspect to be 37-year-old Brendan Goode, and was not a resident of Brockville.

Police say the suspect attempted to lie about their identity and is alleged to have been in possession of crystal meth and fentanyl.

It's also alleged by police that the suspect was operating vehicle stolen out of Toronto.

The suspect was later arrested on charges of impaired driving (drugs), possession of property obtained by crime, possession a forged document, possession of crystal meth and fentanyl, obstruct a peace officer and fail to comply with probation.

The accused was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

On Boxing Day, at around 1:15 p.m., Brockville Police say they received a complaint of a stolen vehicle after the owner was assaulted.

Police say the incident took place in the area of Perth St. after the suspect, who police say was the same suspect involved in the impaired driving case, got into the victim's vehicle after it was left running in the driveway.

The owner attempted to intervene and jumped into the passenger seat as the car was being backed out of the driveway, according to police.

A physical altercation ensued leading to the owner being assaulted and thrown from the vehicle. The owner sustained injuries described as non-life-threatening and was taken to hospital.

A warrant has been issued for Brendan Goode's arrest for the offences of robbery, fail to comply with probation, dangerous operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop after an accident, fail to comply with undertaking and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Police say the vehicle in question was found in Quebec.