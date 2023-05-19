Suspect unidentified in break and enter at Kingston Indigenous Language Nest
The Kingston Police Services say they are seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual involved in a break-and-enter at the Kingston Indigenous Language Nest.
Police explain that during the overnight hours of May 11th, 2023 the suspect broke into several secured outbuildings on the property of the Kingston Indigenous Language Nest, located in the 600 block of Montreal Street.
The Kingston Indigenous Language Nest has recently experienced multiple thefts to one of its outbuildings over the past two weeks. These thefts have resulted in a loss of approximately $3000 worth of gardening equipment.
The suspect in this incident is described as Caucasian, with a medium build and possibly missing teeth. The suspect was observed on security camera footage wearing dark pants, a blue hooded sweatshirt and a red, white and black jacket with white running shoes. The suspect was also wearing a red and black Toronto Raptors hat and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information in regards to the identity of this individual is asked to please contact Detective Constable Jason Lachapelle via email at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca.
Anyone with information can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.
