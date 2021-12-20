Suspected cocaine and cannabis seized in traffic stop in North Grenville

A traffic stop in North Grenville has lead to drug charges.

Ontario Provincial Police say members of the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark Community Street Crime Unit conducted a traffic stop on Highway 416.

An investigation lead to the arrest of one person,

Police say suspected cocaine & illicit cannabis were seized.

62-year-old John Fahrnburger of Edwardsburgh Township faces the following charges:

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the purpose of Trafficking - Controlled Drugs Substances Act sec. 5(2)

Possession for the Purpose of Distributing - Cannabis Act sec. 9(2)

Failure to comply with Undertaking - Criminal Code sec. 145(4)(a)

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Brockville court on January 12th.