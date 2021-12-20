iHeartRadio
Suspected cocaine and cannabis seized in traffic stop in North Grenville

Police provinciale Ontario

A traffic stop in North Grenville has lead to drug charges. 

Ontario Provincial Police say members of the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark Community Street Crime Unit conducted a traffic stop on Highway 416. 

An investigation lead to the arrest of one person, 

Police say suspected cocaine & illicit cannabis were seized. 

62-year-old John Fahrnburger of Edwardsburgh Township faces the following charges:

  • Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the purpose of Trafficking - Controlled Drugs Substances Act sec. 5(2) 
  • Possession for the Purpose of Distributing - Cannabis Act sec. 9(2)
  • Failure to comply with Undertaking - Criminal Code sec. 145(4)(a)

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Brockville court on January 12th. 

