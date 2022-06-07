Suspected cocaine seized after traffic stop in Cobden
Ontario Provincial Police's Community Street Crime Unit say suspected cocaine was seized after a traffic stop in Whitewater Region.
OPP says the traffic stop happened in the early morning hours of June 2nd on Hwy. 17 in Cobden.
Suspected cocaine and cash was seized by police.
The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
After an investigation, 37-year-old Tyler Lee Gates of Petawawa has been charged with the following:
- Traffick in a schedule I substance - cocaine
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purposes of trafficking - cocaine
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Failure or refusal to comply with demand
The accused had their driver's license suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on July 19.
