Suspected throw-over at Bath Institution
Another seizure of contraband at Bath Institution.
The Correctional Service of Canada says the seizure was the result of a suspected throw-over.
Items seized included 36 grams of tobacco, 18 grams of marijuana, 79 grams of shatter (cannabis concentrate), a cellphone and accessories.
A suspect was apprehended at time of the seizure.
Six new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19.
Here's what Pembroke voters need to know to vote in the Ontario electionVoters in Pembroke and the region head to the polls today to cast their ballot in the 43rd Ontario election.
Here's what Brockville voters need to know to vote in the Ontario electionVoters in Brockville and the region head to the polls today to cast their ballot in the 43rd Ontario election.
Here's what Kingston voters need to know to vote in the Ontario electionVoters in Kingston and the region head to the polls today to cast their ballot in the 43rd Ontario election.
Break and Enter at restaurant in downtown BrockvilleBrockville Police are investigating a break and enter to a downtown restaurant.
8th annual 1000 Islands and Rideau Canal Garden Trail taking place this yearThe 8th annual 1000 Islands and Rideau Canal Garden Trail takes place this year.
100 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A regionThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 100 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Thursday.
New COVID-19 death in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region.
'Grandparent scams' on the rise in KingstonKingston Police are warning residents in the area that they have seen a rise in "grandparent scams"