Suspected throw-over at Bath Institution

Another seizure of contraband at Bath Institution. 

The Correctional Service of Canada says the seizure was the result of a suspected throw-over. 

Items seized included 36 grams of tobacco, 18 grams of marijuana, 79 grams of shatter (cannabis concentrate), a cellphone and accessories.

A suspect was apprehended at time of the seizure. 

