Suspended driving charge in two-vehicle collision in Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards

Police provinciale Ontario-2 (CFRA)

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision between a passenger car and a pick-up truck in the township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards. 

Police responded to the collision at around 2:15 p.m. on March 31. 

Police say the driver of the passenger vehicle was attempting to park and struck the unattended pick-up truck. 

A 49-year-old from Golden Lake was charged with suspended driving. 

There were no reported injuries. 

