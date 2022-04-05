Suspended driving charge in two-vehicle collision in Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision between a passenger car and a pick-up truck in the township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.

Police responded to the collision at around 2:15 p.m. on March 31.

Police say the driver of the passenger vehicle was attempting to park and struck the unattended pick-up truck.

A 49-year-old from Golden Lake was charged with suspended driving.

There were no reported injuries.