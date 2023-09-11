Suspicious individual arrested in Pembroke, possession of methamphetamine

Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Whitewater Region resident with drug possession after an investigation in Pembroke.

OPP explains that on September 5th, 2023 around 7:00 p.m. officers were called to the area of Hincks Street in Pembroke regarding suspicious activity. Police located an individual in the area and drugs were seized.

As a result of the investigation and incident, 40-year-old Bradley Cartwright was arrested and charged with the following offence:

- Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine

The accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on October 10th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray