iHeartRadio
25°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Suspicious individual arrested in Pembroke, possession of methamphetamine


OPP

Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Whitewater Region resident with drug possession after an investigation in Pembroke. 

OPP explains that on September 5th, 2023 around 7:00 p.m. officers were called to the area of Hincks Street in Pembroke regarding suspicious activity. Police located an individual in the area and drugs were seized.     

As a result of the investigation and incident, 40-year-old Bradley Cartwright was arrested and charged with the following offence:

- Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine 

The accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on October 10th, 2023. 

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

12