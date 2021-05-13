KEMPTVILLE, ONT -- Grenville County OPP is reporting a suspicious person and vehicle in Kemptville.

Police say on May 12th, OPP received a complaint of a suspicious person and vehicle at a skate park located on Reuben Crescent in the Municipality of North Grenville.

The complainant reported that a man was speaking with several youth in the park at around 4:00 p.m. on May 11th. The man allegedly stated he was 27-years-old from the Ottawa area. After a conversation, the man stated he would be returning later that night. According to OPP, the complainant believed the man took pictures of the youth using his cell phone before leaving the area in his car.

The following is a description of the man and the vehicle provided to police:

Male, Asian descent, tanned skin

Unknown accent

Younger appearance, though stated he was 27 years old

Driving a white sedan, similar to a Toyota Corolla - unknown licence plate or age of vehicle

OPP say they are releasing the information to make the community aware of the report. There is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can report anonymously through Crime Stoppers either by phone a t1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.