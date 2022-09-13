Suspicious person call results in drug charges at a Community Park
Brockville Police are reporting on a suspicious person call, that lead to drug charges being laid. Around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, September 9th Brockville Police were called to a Community Park on reports of multiple adult men damaging a fence in the park. The caller also told police that the men were yelling and screaming.
Once officers arrived at the park, in the City's west end they located one of the men involved. The 50-year-old Brockville man in the park was identified by police and discovered to have multiple outstanding warrants against him. The warrants were in relation to several incidents, including Breach of Probation and Arson, in relation to an incident that took place in July.
Police then arrested the man and conducted a search. He was found to be in possession of a quantity of Crystal Meth. As a result of the findings, he is now facing additional drug related charges.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Updates by OPP in an ongoing fraud investigation that scammed several people in RenfrewAn investigation into several fraudulent online advertisements for the sale of firewood has resulted in one man from North Algona Wilberforce being arrested on 11 counts of fraud.
-
New organization holds townhall meetings across the Region promoting affordable housingThe Affordable Housing Alliance of the Ottawa Valley announces their first townhall meeting to take place in Barry's Bay, inspiring local people, municipal officers, potential investors, and local businesses to take action in creating housing as well as showing municipal candidates how they can help.
-
COVID-19 safety measures remain in place at Pembroke Regional HospitalPembroke Regional Hospital reminds visitors of the COVID-19 safety requirement that are still in place. Hospital officials insist that masking and other safety measures are necessary to keep patients and staff healthy.
-
Man arrested twice in two days by breaking bail conditions after being charged with sexual assaultBrockville Police report multiple charges laid against a man who was arrested for domestic assault and caught breaking his bail conditions the following day.
-
Fatal single-vehicle crash on County Road 18A single-vehicle crash results in the death of a 22-year-old after the car rolled over off County Road 18 on September 11th.
-
Stabbing at Kingston Centre results in lengthy stand-off with Kingston PoliceKingston Police provide a statement on the assault that took place at the Kingston Centre on September 8th. One man was stabbed, and the accused fled the scene to their residence, which resulted in a stand-off for multiple hours.
-
Cyclist pronounced dead after being struck by a car on the weekendOn Highway 62 officers responded to a collision involving a vehicle that struck a cyclist from behind. The 76-year-old biker from Belleville was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
-
Karate fundraiser reaches $10,000+ for local 13-year-old battling severe health problemsA fundraiser held by Tallack Martial Arts raised over $10,000 for a local 13-year-old struggling with mysterious health problems after surgery from a soccer injury.
-
Catch the Ace week 19 winner announcedPembroke's Judy Gorr is the winner of week 19's catch the ace jackpot raffle. The 6 of spades netting her $2,860.