Suspicious person call results in drug charges at a Community Park

Brockville Police are reporting on a suspicious person call, that lead to drug charges being laid. Around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, September 9th Brockville Police were called to a Community Park on reports of multiple adult men damaging a fence in the park. The caller also told police that the men were yelling and screaming.

Once officers arrived at the park, in the City's west end they located one of the men involved. The 50-year-old Brockville man in the park was identified by police and discovered to have multiple outstanding warrants against him. The warrants were in relation to several incidents, including Breach of Probation and Arson, in relation to an incident that took place in July.

Police then arrested the man and conducted a search. He was found to be in possession of a quantity of Crystal Meth. As a result of the findings, he is now facing additional drug related charges.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray