Suspicious person charged after being stopped while concealing bolt cutters
The Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has laid charges after observing a suspicious individual behind a local business. On October 11th around 1:45 p.m., OPP was conducting general patrols when they observed a female standing near a dumpster at the back of the Trenton Town Centre, located on Dundas Street East. The individual appeared to be attempting to conceal a pair of bolt cutters.
Officers stopped to speak with the female and further observed several new cans of spray paint. The accused was then arrested, and the following investigation determined the items were stolen from a nearby business prior to the police speaking with the woman.
46-year-old Tracy Brenton, from Quite West, faces the following offences:
- Possession of break-in instruments
- Theft under $5000
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct police (identity fraud)
- Fail to comply with probation order - three counts
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
