Suspicious person complaint leads to three arrests and recovery of a stolen vehicle

Members of the Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a suspicious person complaint on Dollard Street in Embrun, which led to the arrest of three individuals. OPP officers from several detachments including Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry, and Hawkesbury responded to the call. Getting additional assistance from the East Region Community Street Crime Unit, Emergency Response Team, OPP Canine Unit, and the Forensic Identification Services.

The incident occurred on October 15th around 2:15 a.m. which began the investigation. Officers were able to intercept one stolen vehicle while the suspects fled from police. As a result of the investigation, officers seized two vehicles and arrested three individuals.

Modibo Bamba, age 20, from Montreal was charged with the following:

- Theft of Motor Vehicle

- Possessing Automobile Master Key

- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

- Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

- Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court

21-year-old Dave Damas, also from Montreal, Quebec facing the following charges:

- Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000

- Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

- Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court

- Possessing Automobile Master Key

Finally, Jonathan Leboshomo, age 19, also from Montreal, Quebec was charged with:

- Theft of Motor Vehicle

- Possession Property obtained by Crime Over $5,000

- Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

- Possessing Automobile Master Key

All three accused were held for bail.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray